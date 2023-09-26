Dublin Airport to Hold Emergency Exercise Test on Thursday; No Flights Disrupted

Daa has announced that it will undertake an emergency exercise at Dublin Airport on Thursday in order to test the readiness of the airport to deal with a major incident.

The exercise is required under safety regulations and will take place between 11am and 1pm. Such exercises are held bi-annually.

Thursday’s exercise will involve airlines at Dublin Airport, the Irish Aviation Authority, An Garda Siochána, Dublin Fire Brigade, The National Ambulance Service, the Air Accident investigation unit and the Health Services Executive.

Flight operations will not be affected as a result of the exercise.

The emergency exercise will test the responsiveness of all agencies in case of a future emergency at the airport.

Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at Daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, said: “The purpose of the exercise is to test the response of the agencies involved and is a requirement under licencing regulations. The exercise will not impact on flight operations and the public should not be alarmed if they see emergency vehicles in operation around the vicinity of Dublin Airport on Thursday between the hours of 11am and 1pm.”