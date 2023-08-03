SEARCH
BA Travel Partners in UK & Ireland Now Able to Access its NDC Content When Booking Using Travelport+ Platform

By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

British Airways has announced that – as of today (August 3) – its travel partners will be able to access and consume British Airways NDC (new distribution capability) content when booking using the Travelport+ travel platform.

The UK & Ireland market is the first to go live today, with other markets following in the coming months.

BA has been working closely with Travelport to expand and distribute the airline’s NDC content to as many customers as possible.

The core capabilities available through the Travelport Travel Platform are:

-Shop, instant book & hold options

-Pay with BSP cash  & cards permitted

-Cancel, Void & Refund tickets

-Corporate & Private Fares

-Voluntary change (date, time, class)  

-Involuntary change (disruption handling – accept, exchange, cancel)

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
