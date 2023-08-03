BA Travel Partners in UK & Ireland Now Able to Access its NDC Content When Booking Using Travelport+ Platform

British Airways has announced that – as of today (August 3) – its travel partners will be able to access and consume British Airways NDC (new distribution capability) content when booking using the Travelport+ travel platform.

The UK & Ireland market is the first to go live today, with other markets following in the coming months.

BA has been working closely with Travelport to expand and distribute the airline’s NDC content to as many customers as possible.

The core capabilities available through the Travelport Travel Platform are:

-Shop, instant book & hold options

-Pay with BSP cash & cards permitted

-Cancel, Void & Refund tickets

-Corporate & Private Fares

-Voluntary change (date, time, class)

-Involuntary change (disruption handling – accept, exchange, cancel)