Fáilte Ireland Research Shows Benefits of ‘Daycations’ for Families

So-called ‘daycation’ – or activity day – attractions are becoming more popular as a means of reconnecting with immediate family and getting to spend quality time amidst a busy work schedule, according to research conducted for Fáilte Ireland.

According to the research findings, 40% of parents surveyed found it difficult to schedule quality time with their family.

These difficulties arise primarily due to problems finding a time that works for the entire family (40%), agreeing on an activity the whole family will enjoy (33%), while a third (33%) have concurred that work commitments prevent them from taking a break to spend time with their family.

With over half (54%) of those surveyed strongly agreeing a daycation can provide a break from routine, the research indicates that daycations could be the ideal solution and gives parents the perfect opportunity to enjoy quality leisure time with the whole family.

Fáilte Ireland is encouraging people to plan their Best Daycation Ever and experience the feeling of a holiday all in just one day! A daycation provides the possibility of a jam- packed itinerary filled with exciting activities, sight-seeing, delicious food, and the opportunity to discover hidden gems that you would typically seek out on a longer holiday.

Despite the challenges in scheduling family time, the research reveals that 89% of parents agree daycations are a great way of getting quality time with the family. Daycations can come with a sense of adventure and intrigue for all the family with 86% of parents agreeing day trips help keep their children entertained and active and 81% say they are always looking for inspiration on new things to do on family day trips.

A beach day was cited by parents as the most popular outdoor summer activity to do as a family (48%) while other popular activities included visiting a zoo or animal park (46%) and an indoor activity like bowling (33%).

Other perceived benefits of a daycation which parents agreed with were that they provided a break from usual routines (54%), allowing them to be immersed in the amazing experiences Ireland has to offer that sit on their doorstep.

Interestingly, of those parents who work, 43% report they typically feel relaxed and/or refreshed when returning to work after taking just one day off.

Dr David Colemen, Clinical Psychologist, Radio & TV Broadcaster, Author, and Columnist said: “Quality time with children can be so hard to find, so being able to share activities and create memories, even for a day, will increase the emotional bond and strengthen the family’s ability to adapt, together, to changing situations. (Children tend to share more information about their lives while doing an activity with a parent so daycations might be just the opportunity needed to reconnect as a family).”

Emma Woods, Head of Marketing Communications at Fáilte Ireland said: “The research shows that Daycations provide a number of benefits, for example over half (54%) of those surveyed strongly agree that a daycation can provide a break from routine.

“Daycations provide families with the opportunity to discover the endless possibilities that lie on their doorstep, offering lots of fun and adventure, with 86% of parents agreeing day trips help keep their children entertained. We’re encouraging families across Ireland to plan their Best Daycation Ever before the summer is over and create memories that will be talked about for years to come.”