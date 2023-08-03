SEARCH
London’s Stansted Airport Counts July as 3rd Busiest Month in its History

By Geoff Percival
London’s Stansted Airport has reported another bumper month of passenger growth.

July ended up being the third busiest month in the history of the airport – which is Ryanair’s main UK hub – with total passengers passing through its doors exceeding 2.81 million.

It was also the busiest July the airport has ever seen.

That figure was up from the nearly 2.6 million passengers recorded during June, when Stansted’s bosses said the airport was expecting its busiest summer ever.

The July total also exceeded the July 2019 passenger level, meaning Stansted is now fully back to pre-Covid crisis passenger numbers.

July 31 was Stansted’s single busiest day, so far, this year – with 96,500 passengers using the airport.

Spain, Italy and Turkey have been the most popular destinations for passengers departing Stansted this summer.

