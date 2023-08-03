Overseas Holidays Top Consumers’ Discretionary Spend Shopping Lists

Consumers are still prioritising overseas holidays and foreign travel when it comes to discretionary spending activity, according to a new survey.

The study, by Amadeus-owned payments company Outpayce, said consumer demand for overseas travel is likely to remain strong and robust over the coming 12 months, despite continued economic uncertainty.

‘International travel’ was once again ranked by consumers as the highest discretionary spend priority from a basket of six categories. Overseas holidays outranked online subscriptions, fashion/new clothes, domestic travel, eating out and big ticket items like cars or home furnishings in terms of priority spend.

Jean-Christophe Lacour, SVP Global Head of Products Management and Delivery, Outpayce from Amadeus commented: “This year’s research shows that consumer demand for travel remains strong. People are clearly prepared to spend savings that may have been amassed during the pandemic, and to make sacrifices in other areas, to dedicate more funds to international travel. But there’s no room for complacency, travel companies that clearly price their products in the traveller’s native currency, offer flexible ways to pay and focus on delivering a smooth retail experience stand the best chance of converting shoppers into paying customers.”