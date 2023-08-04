Irish Aircraft Lessor High Ridge Aviation Delivers First Plane to IndiGo

Irish-owned aircraft leasing firm High Ridge Aviation has delivered its first new aircraft to Indian low-cost airline IndiGo.

The airline has taken delivery of A320-251N, MSN 11613, in Toulouse.

This is the first A320neo aircraft to be delivered to IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, as part of a five A320 Neo aircraft operating lease transaction. The remaining four aircraft are expected for delivery in 2023.

“This is an exciting milestone for High Ridge Aviation,” said High Ridge Aviation CEO Greg Conlon. “We’re grateful to the team at IndiGo, and extremely honored to be building our portfolio with such a preeminent operator.”

Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo, said: “The Indian economy is on a trajectory of growth right now and the country is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world. As the industry leader we are looking to consolidate our position by expanding our network both in domestic and international sectors. The team at IndiGo is pleased to have completed this transaction with High Ridge Aviation.”