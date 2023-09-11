APT & Travelmarvel Appoints David Winterton Sales Marketing Lead

River cruise and touring specialist APT & Travelmarvel has appointed David Winterton to the newly-created role of sales marketing lead.

He will officially start in the role tomorrow (September 12).

Mr Winterton joins on an initial 6-month fixed-term contract, with the potential for an extended partnership. During his initial term, he will help to drive forward APT & Travelmarvel’s aggressive business strategy, in the newly created, consultative role of Sales Marketing Lead.

Mr Winterton will report directly to Paul Melinis, APT & Travelmarvel Managing Director for the UK & Europe, and Katie Elson, Head of Marketing Transformation; supporting the executive team at an exciting time of growth. Winterton will help to maximise opportunities surrounding a suite of new APT ships in Europe and Asia, and the creation of the operator’s largest ever agency sales team.

“We are delighted to welcome David Winterton to the APT & Travelmarvel family,” said Paul Melinis. “David’s contacts in the luxury cruise sector and understanding of the market are unparalleled, and his proven track record at elevating brands in this space make him the perfect addition to our team, as we drive our business forward at pace.”

Mr Winterton will draw on 35 years of industry experience as he helps to build awareness of the APT & Travelmarvel brands in the UK and Ireland, increasingly key strategic markets for the Australian-owned company.

As the operator makes good on its promise to become leader in touring, river cruise and yachting holidays, Mr Winterton will focus on making the luxury APT and flexible four-star Travelmarvel brands household names, creating new leads and prospecting opportunities, and helping the company and its agent partners to achieve their ambitious sales targets for the 2024 season.

Mr Winterton has an encyclopaedic understanding of the industry. Gaining experience at every level as he advanced his career, Mr Winterton held early positions in retail sales for Co-op Travel, within the commercial team for homeworking group Future Travel, and gained 360-degree insight from vertically integrated tour operator, Tui.

For the last 12 years he has specialised in cruise. His most recent role was with the Scenic Group, where he was responsible for leading Emerald Cruises in the UK and worldwide (Europe, USA, Canada and Australia).

David Winterton said: “I’ve always admired APT & Travelmarvel for being a forward-thinking, progressive company. Having spent time with Paul, Katie and the team, I’m very excited to join the team at such a pivotal time, with new ships launching in both Asia and Europe.”

For more information about APT & Travelmarvel, please visit www.aptouring.com.

Travel agents can access trade-specific information and supportive sales assets at www.aptouring.com.