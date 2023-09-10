ITAA and Department of Foreign Affairs Issue Advice to Irish Tourists Affected by Morocco Earthquake

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) and the Government have issued advice for Irish citizens affected by the earthquake in Morocco.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has a “high degree of caution” security status warning in place for Irish visitors to Morocco in the aftermath of Friday night’s major earthquake, which has so far killed more than 2,000 people.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco late on Friday, decimating local villages in the Atlas Mountains and damaging Marrakesh, the nearest city to the epicentre.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry has so far put the death toll at 2,012 people, but that is expected to rise with another 2,000 people logged as injured and 1,400 said to be in critical condition. It is not known how many people are missing in the rubble.

It is also not known how many Irish tourists are in the area; Morocco being a popular holiday hotspot for Irish tourists.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is closely monitoring the situation in Morocco.

It has advised Irish citizens staying near the affected areas to follow safety instructions from local authorities and to closely monitor updates in the local media.

The Department has also urged affected Irish visitors to contact the Irish Embassy in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, on +212 666 933 599 / [email protected].

People can also contact the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin, at +353 1 408 2000.

The ITAA also said it is monitoring the situation.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA said: “The ITAA are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and devastation this has caused and our deepest sympathies go out to all those affected. We are especially thinking of our colleagues, partners and agents in Morocco who have lost family and friends.”

“The majority of Irish travellers holiday in the area of Agadir, 250 km from the epicentre of the earthquake. The local airport remains open and flights continue to operate. Irish tour operators on the ground in Marrakesh are reporting that holiday makers in the area are safe.”

“If you are in an affected area, we advise you to monitor local news reports and follow any advice or instructions issued by the local authorities, your accommodation provider or local tour operator staff on the ground. Alternatively contact your tour operator or the travel agent you booked your holiday with for assistance. We also encourage you to monitor www.dfa.ie/travel/”

“If possible keep your mobile phone charged and turn it onto roaming to receive alerts from local authorities.”