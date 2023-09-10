Emirates Invite Guests to Golf at the K Club

ITTN’s Shane Cullen enjoyed the K Club in County Kildare as a guest of Emirates. This is the setting for the Irish Open, the prestigious golf tournament which has a rich history of being held at the K Club. This world-class golf course, nestled along the picturesque banks of the River Liffey, provides a stunning backdrop for one of Ireland’s most renowned sporting events.

The K Club’s immaculate fairways and challenging greens have hosted some of the biggest names in professional golf, creating unforgettable moments and thrilling competitions. The Irish Open at the K Club is not only a showcase of golfing excellence but also an opportunity for fans to witness the beauty of Ireland’s countryside and its enduring passion for the sport.

On what’s shaping up to be a spectacularly sunny few days of golf, here’s hoping for a fantastic result for our Irish contenders.

ITTN Chats to Anita Thomas, Country Manager for Ireland:

Shane: So tell us about the event today?

Anita “It’s fantastic Shane. As much as Emirates connects people globally, this is an opportunity for us locally to connect with our trade partners. We’ve been doing the Irish Open since 2012 so it’s one of the big events in the calendar for our travel trade partners and ourselves.

Shane: You mentioned that it’s been a bumper year for you guys so far?”

Anita: “Absolutely. I don’t think we expected the comeback post-covid to continue on into this year, but I think holidays definitely remain a priority for people going forward which is fantastic for the Dublin route”.

This year is proving very successful with 2023 being Emirates’ busiest year in Emirates history. Anita had shared that at the end of this summer, Emirates was close to 90% of the capacity the airline had in 2019 and at the end of the summer we are coming up to 90% of the capacity we had in 2019. Furthermore, demand and passenger numbers have surpassed that, so Emirates numbers are actually more with fewer aircraft and fewer seats.

