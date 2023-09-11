Supplier Spotlight: Royal Caribbean – Setting Sail for Excitement!

A Big Royal Thank You

At Royal Caribbean, they’re all about setting sail for excitement, and like always, they’re taking you on an unforgettable journey. With keys to unlock, prizes to win, and adventures to explore, they’ve got something special on the horizon. Get ready to experience gratitude on a whole new scale, as they say a big Royal ‘Thank You’ in their own very unique style.

Play & Win Today

The Big Royal Thank You launches 12th September bringing you eight weeks of excitement and giveaways. Royal Caribbean want to extend a BIG thank you in the form of their biggest surprise yet. Don’t miss out on the fun, the excitement, and the fabulous prizes! Excitement is in the air as they gear up for an incredible journey, and want you right there with them! To find out how to play, take a look at this short video.

Head to Club Royal (www.MyClubRoyal.co.uk) to play and get climbing that leaderboard! It resets every week so even if you’re not there by Sunday, you’ve a clean slate to start with by Monday morning.

My Royal Genie

Check out the brand-new sales tool My Royal Genie, a gamechanger when it comes to bringing the Royal Caribbean holiday experience to life. Build your customers’ dream holiday with a bespoke, tailormade digital brochure. You can unlock a world of perfect holidays for your customers, as every journey has the potential to be a thrilling adventure tailored perfectly to every customer. This will revolutionize the way you sell holidays and make life so much easier, with everything you need at the touch of a button. Check if out now over on www.MyClubRoyal.co.uk.

Caribbean on a Whole New Level

Club Royal also have everything you need to know Royal Caribbean’s ships and sailings, including their plans for an incredible Caribbean 2024 season. The arrival of Icon of the Seas is fast approaching. The ship boasts record-breaking slides, thrilling entertainment, and the ultimate family neighbourhood, Surfside. There’s truly no better way to experience the Caribbean than with Royal Caribbean. Royal Caribbean just kicked off their September campaign offering savings of up to €150 on Caribbean sailings.

European Adventures Await

Closer to home, our Flash Sales each week will offer fantastic savings on European 2024 sailings. This will include savings of up to €500 on select sailings. Key sailings for these savings will be on Anthem of the Seas, sailing from Southampton, and Explorer of the Seas, sailing from Ravenna.

Royal on the Road – Do You Know an Icon?

Is one of your team truly Iconic? Maybe they live, eat and breathe all things cruise, maybe they’re a newbie that has put in incredible efforts since they started or maybe they are someone who has boosted moral and kept spirits up over the last few tumultuous years. Whatever your reasoning, Royal Caribbean want to hear why you think they are an Icon – and want to reward them for it!

Over the coming weeks, Team Royal will be out in force visiting agents North, South, East and West, sharing exciting updates, bringing big news and, of course, outstanding offers. At the end of their country-wide blitz, they will choose one Iconic Team Member from the nominations. The winner will win a Royal Caribbean 7-night Caribbean Cruise PLUS return flights to New York or Miami thanks to their iconic partners, United, as a well-earned reward for their outstanding efforts and attitude.

If you think someone on your team deserves to be recognised (as we know so very many do!) then simply send your nomination into [email protected] outlining why they should be chosen. Closing date for entries is 30th September 2023. T&Cs apply. See www.MyClubRoyal.co.uk for full info.

Keep an eye on their socials for more info!