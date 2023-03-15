SEARCH
Celebrity Cruises Brings Pickleball to the High Seas

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
The world’s fastest growing sport is coming to the high seas.

Celebrity Cruisesthe first cruise line to be Forbes Travel Guide star-ratedis adding pickleball courts to nine of its ships in the fleetWhether a first-time player or an avid pro, travellers can enjoy open-air courts and panoramic ocean views while playing the popular sport, a hybrid of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.  

Open to players of all skill levels, pickleball will be offered complimentary to all guests who sail on a participating ship. Guests can enjoy pickleball at their leisure pending court availability, or as part of organised events and tournaments led by the ship’s activities team. Separate times will be scheduled for adult play 18 and over, or family play of six years and older.  Guests can bring their own equipment onboard, or use the pickleball net, paddles and balls provided by Celebrity Cruises. 

“We are so excited to offer this social, fun and trending activity to both new and seasoned cruisers alike, whether travelling solo, as a couple, or as a group,” said Keith Lane, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, Celebrity Cruises.  “And, imagine playing on the ship’s top deck with views of some of the world’s most amazing places all around you. What an experience!” 

The nine Celebrity Cruises’ ships now offering pickleball include: two Edge Series ships – Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Apex; plus Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit.

 
Court locations vary by ship. On Edge Series ships Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Apex, pickleball is played at the lush and roomy Rooftop Garden. On Solstice Series ships including Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Solstice, pickleball will be offered on the Sports Deck (Deck 15). Meanwhile, on Millennium Series ships Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit, players can head to the Sports Court (Deck 12).

