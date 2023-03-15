Milan Gets Taste of Wild Atlantic Way

Millions of commuters in Milan are seeing eye-catching ads for Ireland on trams operating in the city right now.

It’s all part of Tourism Ireland’s latest promotion in Italy – in conjunction with Bord Bia – which aims to showcase Ireland and the Wild Atlantic Way for great holidays and great food.

The promotion will run on two jumbo trams operating in the city between now and April 20 and is part of Tourism Ireland’s new Wild Atlantic Way campaign in Italy.

With direct flights from Italy to the Wild Atlantic Way via Cork and Knock, the aim of the ‘Irlanda’ tram promotion is to also highlight ease of access for Italian holidaymakers.

Marcella Ercolini, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Italy, said: “Our latest promotion, with jumbo trams in Milan ‘wrapped’ in an ad for Ireland, will be seen by millions of commuters, or prospective Italian visitors – encouraging them to consider the Wild Atlantic Way for a holiday this year. It’s a fun way of shining a spotlight on ‘Irlanda’ in Milan.

“Italy is an important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 370,000 visitors from Italy, whose visits delivered €183 million for the economy.”