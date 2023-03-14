Tourism Ireland Promotes Irish Golf Tourism at BMW International Open in Munich

Tourism Ireland is attending the BMW International Open golf tournament at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich this weekend.

Four golf and tourism operators from Ireland – including Green Golf Ball, The iNUA Collection, Travel Ireland Coaches and Limerick City & County Council – have joined Tourism Ireland at the tournament.

The BMW International Open is the most prestigious professional golf tournament in Germany and this year marks its 35th anniversary. The tournament attracts thousands of spectators each year – providing a fantastic platform to showcase our superb golf offering and inspire German golfers to come and play some of our top courses for themselves.

Tourism Ireland is reminding German golfers that the Irish Open will take place at Royal County Down this autumn, The Open returns to Royal Portrush in 2025 and that Adare Manor will host the Ryder Cup in 2027.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said: “Our presence at this year’s BMW International Open is an excellent opportunity to remind German golfers that Ireland offers some of the very best golf in the world, as well as spectacular scenery and fantastic visitor experiences. Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourism Ireland is working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday in Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes – the combination of our world-class golf and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting German golfers.”