Walt Disney World Resort Launches ‘Not-So-Scary’ Halfway to Halloween Event Series

Walt Disney World Resort has announced its Halfway to Halloween event calendar, and one of the most anticipated events of the season is Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a separately-ticketed event held select nights at Magic Kingdom Park.

This beloved event offers guests the opportunity to engage in sensational spookiness and ghoulish good times that are perfect for kids of all ages.

This year, new enhancements will create an even more spooktacular time for guests attending the frightfully fun event, which include:

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in New Costumes

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will greet guests during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in their brand-new neon spiderweb attire.

Villains character sightings

Villains continue to be a crowd pleaser, and guests can look forward to seeing some of their favorite bad guys (and girls) from the moment the party begins and throughout the evening.

DescenDANCE Party

A high-energy rave inspired by the Disney Original Movie, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” premiering on Disney+ on July 12, guests can dance along to their favorite hits, including other songs from the “Descendants” films, at the Rockettower Plaza Stage in Tomorrowland.

Speaking of Bruno…

For the first time during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary, Bruno Madrigal from the Disney Animation Studios film “Encanto” will meet guests alongside Mirabel at the family Casita in Fairytale Garden.

New Earlier Start Times for “Boo-To-You”

While everyone loves the spooky splendor of “Mickey’s Boo-To-You,” the late start can be daunting for guests who prefer to turn in early. This year, the fun begins at 8:15 p.m., an hour earlier than prior years, to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to join in the fun.

In addition to these new offerings, the event will also feature returning favorites like “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular” fireworks show, hosted by Jack Skellington, the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show, trick-or-treating throughout the park and Halloween attraction twists.

This year’s separately ticketed event will kick off Aug. 9 and will take place on select nights through Oct. 31 at Disney World.

2024 Event Dates: