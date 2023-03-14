fbpx
Dublin and Belfast Ranked Amongst Worst Nightlife Cities in Europe

By Geoff Percival
Dublin and Belfast have both been ranked among the least attractive European cities for nightlife in a new survey.

The two cities ranked 67 and 71, respectively, out of 87 cities, with scores of 46.5/100 and 43.3/100.

Taking the importance of nightlife as a tourist attraction as its theme, the survey by online casino company No Deposit Friend, scored 87 European cities out of 100 based on four factors – including the volume of nightlife attractions including bars and clubs and the average pint of beer and wine.

Porto scored highest (best nightlife city) with a score of 88.45 and was closely followed by Prague, Lisbon, Bratislava and Barcelona.

On a headline basis, Porto ranked best European city for nightlife attractiveness, while Oslo ranked worst.

To hammer the point home, No Deposit Friend’s second list – The Top 20 Worst Cities for Partying in Europe – ranked Dublin 19th worst and Belfast 15th worst.

