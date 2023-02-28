Hundreds of Jobs on Offer at Dublin Airport Via Daa Jobs Fair

Hundreds of jobs will be on offer this weekend when Dublin Airport operator daa holds a two-day jobs fair for prospective candidates.



The Jobs Fair will take place at the Radisson Hotel, Dublin Airport on Friday March 3 (2pm-5pm) and Saturday March 4 (10am-1pm).



The free-to-attend daa Jobs Fair will provide attendees with an opportunity to explore the many exciting and varied roles that are on offer at Dublin Airport.



More than 12 other companies operating at the airport will also be at the Jobs Fair to highlight the range of roles they have available also across Food and Beverage, Retail and General Airport Concessions and Logistics.



Roles to be filled will include: Retail Sales Professionals, Service Delivery Team Members, Airport Search Unit Officers, Cleaning Team Members, Technicians, with both full and part-time opportunities available. Shift work is a requirement, with excellent remuneration and benefits provided, as well as full training.

Members of the daa team, as well as the other companies operating at Dublin Airport, will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice to those interested in a career at the airport.



According to Graeme McQueen, daa Media Relations Manager: “The Jobs Fair will showcase the many great permanent and seasonal jobs on offer at Dublin Airport ahead of what will be another busy summer. Whether you are looking for a permanent full-time role or a seasonal job for the summer months, we’ve something for you. The Jobs Fair will give job-seekers a chance to find out more about the exciting jobs on offer, with great pay and conditions, and to ask questions in a relaxed environment. We are seeing big interest from students for our seasonal roles and have a variety of contract types available to suit all lifestyles, including 20, 30 and 40 hour contracts.”

Companies showcasing at the Jobs Fair will include: SSP, Marquette, KSG Catering, Butler’s Chocolates, Café Nero, Wrights of Howth, Aircoach, Dublin Express, Masterlink and Blackjack Beauty Ambassador Agency.