Google Searches for ‘Irish Movies’ Surge 200% after Oscars

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘Irish movies’ increased by 212% worldwide to an all-time high after Irish talent received 14 nominations at the 2023 Academy Awards.

New insights by Celeb Tattler reveal that searches for ‘Irish movies’ have reached an all-time high, surpassing all prior search interest levels by over three times. In the last five years, this represents a greater increase of 524%.

Moreover, search levels eclipsed those seen previously at the release of other popular Irish titles, such as In Bruges and Hunger.

Similarly, Google searches for ‘Irish films’ soared by 237% compared to interest levels over the last five years.

The Banshees of Inisherin received nine nominations at this year’s awards ceremony, including Best Picture. Searches for the film increased by 271% in the last month after its receiving its nominations. As a result of being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor, searches for ‘Colin Farrell movies’ rose by 268% worldwide.

The Quiet Girl made history as the first picture in the Irish language to receive an Oscar nomination, sending searches for the film soaring by 1,552% to an all-time high.

Paul Mescal, born in County Kildare, was nominated alongside Colin Farrell for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun, leading to a whopping 1,538% increase for ‘Paul Mescal movies.’

A spokesperson for Celeb Tattler commented on the findings:

“Irish talent has dominated nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, with The Banshees of Inisherin and The Quiet Girl receiving huge boosts in online searches. Not only being embraced by Hollywood – but also the world.

“The increase in online searches demonstrates the Oscars’ impact on a movie, extending its life far beyond its initial release and highlighting Ireland’s talented actors and filmmakers.”

The latest research supports Ireland’s push to be viewed globally as a screen tourism location – ie a destination rich with film locations – and Tourism Ireland’s recent €500,000 marketing spend on the back of the release of The Banshees of Inisherin and its subsequent Oscar nomination.

