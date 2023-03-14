Royalton Resorts Celebrates New Property with Booking Incentive for UK & Ireland Agents

Royalton Resorts is celebrating the opening of its newest property, Royalton CHIC Antigua, with the launch of a brand-new booking incentive for UK and Ireland travel agents.

Kicking off on Monday (April 1), agents can earn double rewards on all bookings made at Royalton CHIC meaning a whopping £40 is on offer when bookings are logged at www.royaltonrewards.com.

Demonstrating its continued commitment to the UK and Irish travel trade, Royalton is offering agents the chance to super charge their earnings during the month of April with stays of seven-nights or more qualifying for double rewards of £20 per booking on the first ten bookings logged and £40 available on logged bookings from number 11 onwards.

Luke Swarbrook, Business Development Manager, Royalton Resorts said: “We wanted to celebrate the opening of Royalton CHIC Antigua by giving back to our agent friends and the opportunity to boost their earning potential with double rewards was a no brainer.

“Double rewards are available throughout April, so we encourage agents to get booking and logging every CHIC Antigua holiday they confirm. And, if cash rewards weren’t enough, all bookings logged until 30 April will also go into our FAM trip incentive draw for the chance to WIN one of nine places on our September Antiguan FAM.”

Just a 15-minute transfer from Antigua’s V. C. Bird International Airport, the Royalton CHIC Antigua boasts elevated luxury with 235 beautifully appointed rooms and suites that include the exclusive Royalton signature DreamBed.

Five bars and seven restaurants, including the overwater seafood restaurant Pescari, individually cater to a variety of different tastes with cuisines from around the globe via buffet style dining and al a carte options.

The Royal Spa and the hotel’s sports and fitness facilities offer a holistic entertainment program via the wellness approach Royalton Fit, which includes cutting-edge cardio and weight amenities, outdoor courts, expert-led classes, personalised training, and immersive experiences designed to ignite the journey towards a healthier and happier lifestyle.