Dublin Airport to Welcome Half a Million Passengers Over Easter Weekend

Dublin Airport is set to welcome almost half a million – 500,000 – passengers over the coming Easter weekend.

Dublin Airport is expecting thousands of tourists to fly in from overseas to enjoy the Easter break all around Ireland, with the terminals also set to be busy with passengers heading off on everything from school tours and religious trips to sun, ski and cultural holidays all over the world.

Each day between Thursday and Monday will see around 100,000 passengers flying in and out of Dublin Airport. Friday is set to be the busiest day, when 104,000 passengers are forecast to travel.

Between Thursday and Monday, a total of 255,000 passengers are due to depart from Dublin Airport, with around 240,000 arriving.

Departing passengers are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours before a short haul flight and three hours prior to a long haul flight.

Demand for parking in all of Dublin Airport’s car parks is extremely high for the days ahead, with both long and short term spaces on course to be sold out from Friday through to the middle of next week.

According to Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at daa, the operator of Dublin Airport: “Our car parks are going to be full this weekend, so if you haven’t booked a space already then we’d advise passengers to plan to travel to the airport by bus, taxi or to get dropped off by a friend or relative. The team at Dublin Airport wish all our passengers a safe and enjoyable Easter weekend ahead.”