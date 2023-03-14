ITTN Group is Hiring: Sales Executive Wanted!

We are looking for a dynamic, highly motivated and experienced Sales Executive to join our team.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, building relationships with potential clients, and developing strategies to increase revenue and profitability for our consumer brands travel2ireland and Travel Times.

These individual brands require real focus and attention and have strong monthly revenue targets in place.

This job is a full-time office based in Sandymount, Dublin 4. You must have proven excellent spoken and written English. A test will be provided at the interview stage.

If you feel you have the ability to work independently and deliver results then we want to hear from you.

Email [email protected] in confidence.

Key Responsibilities:

Identify new business opportunities through social media, market research, networking, and prospecting

Focus on three consumer brands within a wider company to grow in line with social strategy.

Build and maintain relationships with potential clients through social media

Develop and execute strategies to increase revenue and profitability

Manage the sales process from lead generation to closing deals

Collaborate with other teams to ensure successful project delivery

Provide regular reports and updates to senior management

Job Requirements:

Minimum of 4 years of experience in sales or business development

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent spoken and written English

Strong organisational and time management skills

Proven track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Willingness to travel as needed