ITTN Group is Hiring: Sales Executive Wanted!

We are looking for a dynamic, highly motivated and experienced Sales Executive to join our team.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, building relationships with potential clients, and developing strategies to increase revenue and profitability for our consumer brands travel2ireland and Travel Times.
These individual brands require real focus and attention and have strong monthly revenue targets in place.
This job is a full-time office based in Sandymount, Dublin 4. You must have proven excellent spoken and written English. A test will be provided at the interview stage.
If you feel you have the ability to work independently and deliver results then we want to hear from you.
Email [email protected] in confidence.
Key Responsibilities:
- Identify new business opportunities through social media, market research, networking, and prospecting
- Focus on three consumer brands within a wider company to grow in line with social strategy.
- Build and maintain relationships with potential clients through social media
- Develop and execute strategies to increase revenue and profitability
- Manage the sales process from lead generation to closing deals
- Collaborate with other teams to ensure successful project delivery
- Provide regular reports and updates to senior management
Job Requirements:
- Minimum of 4 years of experience in sales or business development
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Excellent spoken and written English
- Strong organisational and time management skills
- Proven track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Willingness to travel as needed
- Job Type: Full-time
- Salary: €30,000.00-€38,000.00 per year
- Excellent English (required)