Contracts Signed for Work on Popular Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk

The Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk has always been very popular with locals and tourists alike, but had been closed in the past year following a rock slide in October 2022.

Therefore, it is welcome news that contracts have been signed for works to be carried out on the Bray side of the Cliff Walk.

Wicklow TD John Brady has said that works are now set to commence that would end the risk of overheads walks falling onto the path.

Deputy Brady said “News that contacts have been signed to allow stabilising work to commence on the Bray side of the Cliff Walk is welcome. The Cliff Walk was completely closed at the end of October last year following a very serious rock fall onto the path. The Cliff Walk had been partially closed two years ago following a landslide on the Greystones side.

The Cliff Walk is an important amenity for locals and tourists, so getting it reopened is really important. I hope that the stabilising work can begin as soon as possible, this will allow for the reopening of that section of the walk.”

The Walk has always been one of the highlights of walking in Wicklow. It is linear and takes you from Bray to Greystones along a stunning coastal path. Views both up and down the coast are breath-taking.