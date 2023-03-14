German-based Actor and Influencer, Olivia Marei, Explores Ireland at Length

A popular actor and influencer in Germany, Olivia Marei, has been visiting Ireland’s Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and the Wild Atlantic Way – as a guest of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

Ms Marei – who grew up in Vienna and now lives in Germany – stars in a well-known German TV series called GZSZ (Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten), in which she plays the role of a detective called Toni. She has a large following on social media, with around 176,000 followers on Instagram and 77,000 on TikTok.

Her programme included Newgrange and the Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre, a cruise on the Shannon with Viking Mike of Viking Tours Ireland, Clonmacnoise, cycling around Inis Mór, Clifden, Mullaghmore, Glendalough, Beyond the Trees Avondale and a fun K2Alpacas trek in Newtownmountkennedy.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said: “We know that holidaymakers are increasingly using social media for inspirational travel content and ideas and, in particular, content posted by well-known personalities, so we were delighted to invite Olivia Marei to discover some of Ireland’s Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and the Wild Atlantic Way. She has been generating and sharing wonderful content about her visit – inspiring her followers, in turn, to put Ireland on their holiday ‘wish-list’ for 2024 and beyond.”