Aer Lingus Cancels More Flights as Labour Court Pay Recommendation Awaited

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Aer Lingus is to cancel another 80 flights, later this week and across next weekend, as the fallout from the ongoing pilot pay dispute at the airline continues ahead of a new Labour Court resolution recommendation.

The fresh cancellations – from July 11 to July 14 (Thursday to Sunday) – follow on from 76 cancelled flights announced midway through last week. Aer Lingus has cancelled nearly 550 flights since Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA) trade union-affiliated pilots, at the airline, started industrial action last month over pay conditions.

A Labour Court recommendation on the dispute is due imminently, following a meeting of all sides last Wednesday.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
