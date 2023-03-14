Milan Malpensa Airport to Become Silvio Berlusconi Airport, in Honour of Controversial Former Italian PM

Milan’s largest airport – Milan Malpensa Airport – is to be renamed Silvio Berlusconi Airport, in honour of Italy’s flamboyant and highly controversial former prime minister who died, aged 86, last year.

Berlusconi was from Milan and, for a long period the media and business magnate owned AC Milan football club. He led Italy’s Forza Italia political party to four election victories from the mid-1990s up to 2011.

The airport’s namechange was prompted by a motion by Italy’s current transport minister Matteo Salvini.