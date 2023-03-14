fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsMilan Malpensa Airport to Become Silvio Berlusconi Airport, in Honour of Controversial...
Travel News

Milan Malpensa Airport to Become Silvio Berlusconi Airport, in Honour of Controversial Former Italian PM

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Milan’s largest airport – Milan Malpensa Airport – is to be renamed Silvio Berlusconi Airport, in honour of Italy’s flamboyant and highly controversial former prime minister who died, aged 86, last year.

Berlusconi was from Milan and, for a long period the media and business magnate owned AC Milan football club. He led Italy’s Forza Italia political party to four election victories from the mid-1990s up to 2011.

The airport’s namechange was prompted by a motion by Italy’s current transport minister Matteo Salvini.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Aer Lingus Cancels More Flights as Labour Court Pay Recommendation Awaited
Next article
Choice Hotels’ Rewards Programme ‘Choice Privileges’ Partners with IAG Loyalty and Avios

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie