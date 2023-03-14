Choice Hotels’ Rewards Programme ‘Choice Privileges’ Partners with IAG Loyalty and Avios

Choice Hotels International’s award-winning rewards programme, Choice Privileges, has signed a new agreement with IAG Loyalty, owners of the global loyalty currency Avios, offering its over 65 million members even more opportunities to redeem points for travel.

Choice Privileges members will be able to access a wide range of redemption benefits, including the ability to convert their points into the global loyalty currency Avios and redeem for reward flights and upgrades across IAG airlines: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, and Aer Lingus. Choice Privileges members can now redeem their points into Avios at a ratio of 5,000 points to 1,000 Avios.

Nick Bosworth – Director of Marketing, Brand and Loyalty at Choice Hotels EMEA – said: “It is fantastic to be further expanding the rewards and opportunities available to the 65 million Choice Privileges members for their travels with this new agreement. We are focused on continuing to add redemption benefits that provide further value for our members so they can redeem the points they’ve earned by staying at nearly 7,500 Choice Hotels around the world on the experiences that matter to them.”

David Black, Head of Retail, Travel & Leisure at IAG Loyalty, added: “With over 40 million members globally, Avios is one of the most in-demand travel loyalty currencies that adds real value to those members who are collecting and redeeming on a daily basis. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Choice Hotels to ensure Choice Privileges members can enjoy Avios’ wide-range of redemption options, including reward flights and upgrades.”

IAG Loyalty is a subsidiary of the International Airline Group (IAG), which owns airlines such as British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, LEVEL, and IAG Cargo. British Airways flies 336 routes to 216 worldwide, Iberia operates 115 routes to 115 destinations and Aer Lingus flies 101 routes in 80 destinations.

IAG Loyalty is the latest addition to Choice Privileges’ growing roster of airline partners, which include Air France-KLM, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Qantas, Spirit Airlines, Air Canada, Aeromexico, Alaska Airlines, Virgin Australia, and Turkish Airlines.