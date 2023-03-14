Barbados’ Foodie Destination Status Copperfastened with Sweep of Nominations at World Culinary Awards

Barbados has been nominated in several categories of the prestigious World Culinary Awards, solidifying the island’s status as the premier culinary destination in the Caribbean.

Now in its fifth year, the World Culinary Awards is a global initiative which recognises and rewards excellence in the culinary industry through its annual awards programme.

For 2024, The Barbados Food and Rum Festival has once again been nominated in the category of the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival; an accolade which the festival previously copped during the 2023 awards.

Additionally, the city of Bridgetown received a nomination for the Caribbean’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination, while the Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute of the Barbados Community College has been nominated as the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Training Institution.

Andrea Franklin, Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) expressed her delight regarding the nominations. “We at BTMI are beyond pleased that destination Barbados has yet again been considered by the World Culinary Awards.” Speaking specifically on the Barbados Food and Rum Festival she continued, “On the heels of winning the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival in 2023, this year’s nomination is apt recognition for the concerted efforts BTMI continues to make in marketing Barbados’ rich culinary heritage and its vibrant food scene, through what has become one of the most sought-after festivals. This nomination is also a fitting mark of appreciation to all our sponsors, partnering food establishments, culinary professionals, chefs, mixologists and other entities who work with us to make the Barbados Food and Rum Festival the ultimate dream weekend for food enthusiasts from around the world.”

Aprille Thomas, Director of Public Relations and Communications at BTMI with responsibility as Director of the Barbados Food and Rum Festival commented: “This consecutive nomination for the Barbados Food and Rum Festival is testament to the calibre of this most exciting epicurean experience on Barbados’ calendar of events and reflects BTMI’s commitment to culinary excellence as a hallmark of our island’s tourism product. We are eagerly looking forward to having another successful season when this year’s Barbados Food and Rum Festival is hosted during October 24th to 27th.”

“I am also thrilled at the nomination garnered by the Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute, especially as BTMI is partnering with them to facilitate the training component of this year’s Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition.”