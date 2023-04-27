NCL – A Voyage for Every Taste with Europe’s Leading Cruise Line

When your customers cruise with NCL, there is no better way to maximise their time both on board and on shore than by upgrading to Free at Sea.

From €149 pp (based on 6- to 8-day cruise), they’ll receive all applicable packages – making for an optimised all-inclusive holiday experience.

With Premium Beverages, they’ll enjoy a wide selection of soft drinks, spirits, cocktails, wines by the glass and bottled or draft beer served in all bars, lounges and restaurants throughout their cruise.

With Speciality Dining, they’ll savour a fantastic selection of unique dining experiences, from being wowed by skilful Japanese chefs at Teppanyaki and sampling expertly prepared French cuisine at Le Bistro, to taking their tastebuds on a journey with delicious American dining at NCL’s signature Cagney’s Steakhouse, and more.

They’ll stay connected at sea and share holiday moments with friends and family back home with WiFi.

With Excursion Discounts, customer’s will make the most of their time ashore with US$50 shore excursion discount per stateroom, per port of call. And with 3rd and 4th Guests, guests three and four in the stateroom pay only the applicable tax for their cruise – a great option for families travelling with children, applicable on select sailings only.

In 2023, NCL has 9 ships in Europe, including the all-new Norwegian Prima, which launched 2022, and her highly anticipated sister-ship Norwegian Viva, launching later this year.

Customers can unpack once and wake up to an exciting new destination nearly every day in maximum comfort and style, travelling with confidence with the winner of ‘Europe’s Leading Cruise Line’ award for 15 consecutive years at the prestigious World Travel Awards. Here is a selection of some handpicked European itineraries that your customers simply won’t want to miss out on:

Discover the best of the Mediterranean on board Norwegian Getaway, on a fabulous 9-day cruise from Lisbon to Rome (Civitavecchia), sailing June 2023. Wander around Gothic cathedrals, quaint village neighbourhoods and visit the medieval castle in Lisbon.

Take a stroll down cobblestone streets, through olive and fig trees in Ibiza. Witness iconic architecture like Gaudi’s La Sagrada Familia and so much more in the Catalan capital, Barcelona.

Sip coffee on the French Riviera, with majestic views of the Mediterranean. Explore Florence and Pisa, a region packed with art, history and delicious wine. And when in Rome, gaze at masterpieces in the Vatican and stand in awe of the Colosseum.

Get immersed in the sheer beauty and magnificence of Northern Europe on a 10-, 11-, 12- and 14-day cruise around Iceland and Norway, from Reykjavik to Tromsø, or vice versa on Norwegian Star.

From the world’s most northerly capital, Reykjavik, take in visually stunning scenery, enjoy the hot springs and observe nature in all it’s glory across terrain quite unlike anywhere else on the planet. Learn about the rich heritage of Isafjordur and walk the botanical gardens in Akureyri.

See the cosmopolitan charm of Honningsvåg, Norway – a small enclave and one of the best towns to experience continuous daylight. Get fascinating insights into Lapp culture on a museum visit in Tromsø and find out more about the largest city above the Arctic Circle.

Take a tour of the captivating Canary Islands in January – February 2024 on board Norwegian Epic, with 10-, 11- and 12-day cruise options, with 11- and 12-day sailings featuring amazing port calls to Agadir and Casablanca, Morocco.

Sit back and relax on the idyllic beaches of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, its spectacular shoreline a real star of the Canaries. Take a scenic drive through the Angostura Valley for an unforgettable experience in Las Palmas.

In Gibraltar, admire the view across the Mediterranean and up the peninsula into Spain. Explore St. Michael’s Cave and let unparalleled views from the top of the Rock take your breath away. Then indulge in the culture of Andalusia’s capital of Seville – stop and taste the tapas and smell the orange blossoms during a stroll down its winding lanes.

Or choose an unforgettable 12-day itinerary on Norwegian Gem, sailing in September 2023 with a Bilbao round-trip and Rome (Civitavecchia) sailings available. Visit the ultramodern Guggenheim Museum Bilbao featuring the works of leading 20th century artists. Sample local Belgian fare in the cafes and restaurants on Butchers’ Street, Brussels. Browse boutiques and savour fresh seafood in St Tropez – and get a glimpse into the lives of the rich and the famous.

Whatever their holiday preference, NCL has the perfect European cruise for them.

For more information, or to book, visit: norwegiancentral.com