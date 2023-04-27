Hotel Rates in Liverpool Ramped up 200% for Eurovision

Hotel prices in Liverpool for May have risen 200% on the back of the city hosting this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The spike in rates, according to research by online booking service HotelPlanner, mainly relates to four and five star accommodation.

HotelPlanner said the price rise boils down to a £150-£300 per night increase on the same month last year and that hotels outside of the city may be a more affordable option for visitors.

It said apartments in the city are going for £500-£900 a night and properties around 10 miles out of the city are more reasonably priced at around £100 per night. This year’s Eurovision runs from May 9-13 at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.