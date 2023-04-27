Stena Line Expands Pet-Friendly Cabin Capacity on Irish Sea Routes

Good news for pet owners…Stena Line has made taking the whole family on holiday easier with the introduction of 70 new pet-friendly cabins across its Irish Sea routes this year.

Stena Line, which already has a wide range of pet-friendly options onboard its vessels, has bolstered its offering with the new dedicated cabins, as well as a new pet lounge set to open next month onboard its Stena Superfast service operating from Belfast to Cairnryan.

Pet cabins are now available to book on the Dublin-Holyhead, Rosslare-Fishguard and Belfast-Liverpool, routes, adding to the recent announcement of pet cabins on the Stena Vision coming into operation on the Rosslare-Cherbourg route this summer.

Stena Line Travel Commercial Manager Irish Sea, Orla Noonan said the new pet-friendly facilities have been introduced after consulting with customers and pet experts.

“Requests for pet-friendly cabins and pet lounges are some of the most frequent we receive from our customers.

“We recognise pets are considered family members to many of our passengers and we wanted to really enhance our customer experience and become the best choice for pet travel.

“Our aim was to broaden our offering for those travelling with pets and we’re now in a position to offer pet-friendly cabins alongside our existing options of pet kennels and pets remaining in vehicles. Additionally, we are launching our new pet lounge next month on our Stena Superfast service.

“Our new policy has been carefully considered and we sought advice from experts in pet welfare, pet behaviour and pet health.”

The investment comes as the ferry company also commissioned consumer research and worked alongside well-known broadcaster, columnist and author, Peter Wedderburn, perhaps better known as Pete the Vet, to give advice on traveling with pets.

The UK survey carried out by Stena Line revealed 95% of dog-owners say their dog’s needs are important to them when planning a holiday with 17% saying they won’t travel at all without their pet.

Over a quarter (27%) say some of their fondest holiday memories involve their canine travelling companion, while waving goodbye to our dogs before going on holiday can be tough with 73% admitting to missing them and 36% saying being without their pet ruins their trip.

Pete the Vet said the survey underlines that we are a nation of animal lovers who can’t bear to be away from their pets, even when going on holiday.

He said: “When we bring our pets on holiday and they’re chilling out beside us, it really feels like the family is complete.

“With Stena Line now providing 70 new pet-friendly cabins across its Irish Sea routes, as well as the new pet lounge on the Belfast to Cairnryan route, there is no reason to leave your furry friend behind.

“There are of course things to consider when bringing a pet on holiday and my top tip would be to ensure you check what documentation you might require for your pet and have this ready in advance of your trip.

“Also, when they are on the ferry or in the car they should have something to keep them entertained such as food-stuffed toys.”