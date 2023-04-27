Spain Issues Extreme Heat Warning for Andalusia Region

Spain-bound holidaymakers, this Bank Holiday weekend, have been warned to prepare for the potential of extreme temperatures – with the Spanish met office Amet saying daytime temperatures could hit as high as 40c.

What’s more, the hardest hit spots of the country could be around the popular holiday area of Andalusia, which includes the Costa del Sol area.

Amet said the cause of the earlier than expected heatwave will be a dry air mass coming from Africa.

“It will be unusually high temperatures for the time of year,” Amet said, also warning that average daytime temperatures could remain around 30c, with night-time temperatures sticking no lower than 20c.

It also warned of the danger of wildfires.