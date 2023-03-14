Coldplay Achieves 59% Carbon Emission Reduction with Reduced Air Travel on Eco-Friendly World Tour

Coldplay has reduced their carbon emissions by 59% during the first two years of their eco-friendly Music of the Spheres world tour. The ‘Yellow’ hit makers will perform at Croke Park from August 29 to September 2.

In 2021, Coldplay pledged to cut tour emissions by at least 50%, implementing eco-initiatives like electricity-generating dancefloors, exercise bike power, bamboo sets, solar panels, reduced air travel, and tree planting for each ticket sold.

They have planted seven million trees and diverted 72% of tour waste for recycling and composting. Energy from solar panels, kinetic dancefloors, and power bikes has increased from 15 to 17 kWh per show, powering a smaller stage area and charging stations for the crew. The band also funded two solar-powered devices to remove ocean plastic.

MIT’s Environmental Solutions Initiative verified these achievements. Coldplay expressed gratitude to their touring team and fans for contributing to these efforts, noting significant progress but acknowledging more work is needed.

A report from July 2023 showed a 47% reduction in emissions. Amid scrutiny of musicians’ environmental impacts, other artists like Massive Attack and Billie Eilish have also committed to greener practices.