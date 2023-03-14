ITAA respond as Aer Lingus pilots vote in favour of strike action

The ITAA stated holiday disruptions are impending following the Aer Lingus pilots’ vote in favour of strike action.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) is calling for a resolution as Aer Lingus pilots vote in favour of strike action.

Angela Walsh, President of the ITAA said, “The ITAA is urging Aer Lingus and unions to reach a resolution and avoid any disruptive strike action. Any pilot strike over the summer months will cause serious impact for both holidaymakers and corporate travellers, as we are in the busiest travel period of the year, with knock-on effects on accommodation reservations and connecting travel.”

Walsh continued, “Travel agents are on the front line when strikes, cancellations and other disruptions occur and are the first port of call for customers. While we are always happy to minimise all disruption for our customers, we urge the airline and greater travel industry to put the consumer first in an effort to avoid such disruption to travel plans.”

She concluded, “Those who have booked with a travel agent can contact their agent in the case that any strike is confirmed and we will work to rearrange travel plans to the best of our abilities.”