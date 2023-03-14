fbpx
Travel News

TTC Launches Euro 2024 Competition for UK & Ireland Travel Agents

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

The Travel Corporation (TTC) has announced a new EUROs competition for travel agents across the UK and Ireland, and the chance to win a tour to the country of the winning team.

All agents have to do is complete this form by 6pm on Friday and make a booking between 14th June – 14th July 2024 for any TTC Tour Brand to any destination around the world. Whether it a French chateau, a Portuguese adventure or even a local trip travel agents have a fantastic opportunity to tour themselves.

Here’s what TTC is offering:

🌍⚽️ EUROS 2024 PREDICTION COMPETITION ⚽️🌍

Think you can predict who will lift the trophy at the EUROS 2024? Try your luck to stand a chance to win an incredible prize! 🎉

🏆 What You Could Win: A once-in-a-lifetime tour to the winning country of EUROS 2024! Experience the culture, history, and passion of the champions first-hand, courtesy of TTC Tour Brands.

How to Enter:

  1. Complete the below form by 6pm on the 14th June: https://forms.office.com/r/CCdNgwgwSw
  2. Make a booking between 14th June – 14th July 2024 for any TTC Tour Brand to any destination around the world

Details:

  • You have until 6pm on the 14th June 2024 to fill in the form
  • Only one entry per person
  • Make a booking for any of the TTC Tour Brands between 14th June and the 14th July for your entry to qualify
  • In the event of multiple correct predictions, a random draw will determine the winner
  • The winner will be announced on 15th July 2024, after the final two teams have played
  • You must be a registered travel agent in the UK or Ireland

And yes, if England or Scotland win, you’ll get the chance to discover some hidden gems 💎😉

Don’t miss your chance to win this amazing tour opportunity. Full T&C’s apply and can be found on the form, please email [email protected] with any queries.

Think Portugal is going to win? Agents could be heading on the Picturesque Portugal tour with Costsaver, or heading with Contiki to France to experience Food & Wine in the French Chateau.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
