TTC Launches Euro 2024 Competition for UK & Ireland Travel Agents

The Travel Corporation (TTC) has announced a new EUROs competition for travel agents across the UK and Ireland, and the chance to win a tour to the country of the winning team.

All agents have to do is complete this form by 6pm on Friday and make a booking between 14th June – 14th July 2024 for any TTC Tour Brand to any destination around the world. Whether it a French chateau, a Portuguese adventure or even a local trip travel agents have a fantastic opportunity to tour themselves.

Here’s what TTC is offering:

EUROS 2024 PREDICTION COMPETITION

Think you can predict who will lift the trophy at the EUROS 2024? Try your luck to stand a chance to win an incredible prize!

What You Could Win: A once-in-a-lifetime tour to the winning country of EUROS 2024! Experience the culture, history, and passion of the champions first-hand, courtesy of TTC Tour Brands.

How to Enter:

Complete the below form by 6pm on the 14th June: https://forms.office.com/r/CCdNgwgwSw Make a booking between 14th June – 14th July 2024 for any TTC Tour Brand to any destination around the world

Details:

You have until 6pm on the 14th June 2024 to fill in the form

Only one entry per person

Make a booking for any of the TTC Tour Brands between 14th June and the 14th July for your entry to qualify

In the event of multiple correct predictions, a random draw will determine the winner

The winner will be announced on 15th July 2024, after the final two teams have played

You must be a registered travel agent in the UK or Ireland

And yes, if England or Scotland win, you’ll get the chance to discover some hidden gems

Don’t miss your chance to win this amazing tour opportunity. Full T&C’s apply and can be found on the form, please email [email protected] with any queries.

Think Portugal is going to win? Agents could be heading on the Picturesque Portugal tour with Costsaver, or heading with Contiki to France to experience Food & Wine in the French Chateau.