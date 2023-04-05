A Year On with Lorraine

Lorraine McGreal, formerly of Westport Travel, decided to become a Travel Counsellor in late 2021 and never looked back as her business took off in an instant. Lorraine was lucky enough to take over the Westport Travel client base with the blessing of her former employer on his retirement from the industry.

Now more than a year with Travel Counsellors, she surely has made an impact within the community. Being nominated for four awards at this year’s conference including a nomination for ‘Most Helpful TC’. A special recognition voted by each Travel Counsellor for their colleagues within the community who go above and beyond to help others.

If you’re someone who is thinking of making a new direction with your own career, or just wants to learn more, click through to listen to Lorraine’s video where she talks about her recent journey.