Meet some our Corporate Travel Counsellors

Let’s get to know some of our corporate experts…

Emer McDermott

We’ve helped numerous travel agencies move their well-known, agencies over to the Travel Counsellors franchise just like Emer. Emer McDermott joined Travel Counsellors in 2017 and has come with a wealth of knowledge, experience, and most of all an enthusiasm and passion for the Travel Business, having successfully run her own travel business for 16 Yrs.

Emer says, “the most important thing I have learnt, is to look after the client, be readily available, and listen to the client’s needs. Being a Travel Counsellor allows me to take this personal service to the next level.”

Gearoid Mannion

Ennis native Gearoid Mannion closed his long running family business in 2016 to join Travel Counsellors. Tom Mannion Travel was one of the longest running and best-loved agencies in the west of Ireland. Gearoid has over 20+years’ experience in business travel and is confident putting together what are sometimes very complicated itineraries.

“For both my business and leisure clients, I focus on offering what sets us apart at Travel Counsellors… bespoke experiences, expert advice, and unrivalled customer service.”

Jamie Thomas

Jamie has been in the travel industry for almost 30 years in both leisure and business, joining Travel Counsellors in 2017. Throughout this time, he has amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience in growing his own business.

Jamie is a specialist in planning trips for MICE, so if a client needs to organise a conference or a promotional event, he can assist, allowing the client to concentrate on the event itself.

Catherine Maguire

Catherine Maguire joined Travel Counsellors in 2006 and has over 25 years in the travel industry having worked in the UK and Ireland in leading travel companies. “I pride myself on giving my clients exceptional service and being available to them when they need me. It is very important to me that all my clients are well looked after and that I can quickly respond to any changing plans to ensure all is completed in a timely and efficient manner, and the Travel Counsellors Phenix system allows me to do that.”

If you’re interested in finding out more of Corporate Business at Travel Counsellors, please reach out to one of our experts above or contact Ciara MacConnell – [email protected]