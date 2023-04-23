SEARCH
HomeDedicated Newsletter ArticlesTravel Counsellors Corporate Team
Dedicated Newsletter Articles

Travel Counsellors Corporate Team

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
1

Dunshaughlin based Lorraine Lawless was Ireland’s first ever Travel Counsellor when the company launched here in 2005. Initially growing her leisure client base before moving her focus to the corporate side of the business. Lorraine explains how she has evolved her business over time. Never slowing down even with the challenges faced by Covid.

Maeve Doherty, based in Galway joined Travel Counsellors in 2014, always had a passion to extend her business into corporate world. Maeve has taken this as an opportunity to focus on what she is passionate about and now the two predominantly work with corporate clients and have started to collaborate in recent months with both their businesses going from strength to strength.

Listen to their story below:

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Corporate Specialist – Kate Walsh

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie