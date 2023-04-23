Travel Counsellors Corporate Team

Dunshaughlin based Lorraine Lawless was Ireland’s first ever Travel Counsellor when the company launched here in 2005. Initially growing her leisure client base before moving her focus to the corporate side of the business. Lorraine explains how she has evolved her business over time. Never slowing down even with the challenges faced by Covid.

Maeve Doherty, based in Galway joined Travel Counsellors in 2014, always had a passion to extend her business into corporate world. Maeve has taken this as an opportunity to focus on what she is passionate about and now the two predominantly work with corporate clients and have started to collaborate in recent months with both their businesses going from strength to strength.

Listen to their story below: