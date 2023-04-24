Corporate Business with Ciara MacConnell

Travel Counsellors Ireland have an experienced team of accredited business coaches delivering best-in-class training, covering all aspects of running your own successful leisure and corporate business. Ciara MacConnell, Corporate Business Development Executive celebrated 15 years with Travel Counsellors this March and was recognised during this year’s conference for her outstanding contribution to the business. Read below to find out how Ciara supports our corporate agents.

A key role for Ciara is supporting the Travel Counsellors whether that be delivering the corporate training program, helping corporate Travel Counsellors to develop and grow their business. Assist with onboarding of new accounts, implementation, and account management. With regular coaching calls, monthly corporate calls, and newsletters for the Corporate Travel Counsellor to always be up to date with the latest news.

We provide learning and development tools including our innovative e-learning platform, Discover. A world-class booking platform, Phenix, developed for the specific needs of our customers and Travel Counsellors alike. myTC – Our web and app which is available to our corporate customers. 24/7 Duty Office who monitors important information about potential disruptions; they will locate travellers at risk; and support with emergencies and re-booking of travel.

Listen here to Ciara, who explains more of her role.