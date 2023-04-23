Corporate Specialist – Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh joined Travel Counsellors in February 2022. After two years of lockdown Kate decided she was ready for a new challenge and working as part of the Travel Counsellors franchise was a new adventure for her. From a leading Corporate Travel company to now over a year with Travel Counsellors we checked in to see how she’s getting on.

How has your experience been since joining Travel Counsellors?

“It has been fantastic. The support system you have available to you from head office to fellow Travel Counsellors is incredible and the systems we use are amazing. You are never alone, and someone always has your back.“

Kate explains one of the key reasons she joined Travel Counsellors was the ability to serve her clients in a more personal and caring way and joining Travel Counsellors has enabled her to do that. “By getting to know my clients I understand what the important factors are for their trip, i.e., direct flights, departure times and I can offer them the best options to suit their needs. I service my clients in a friendly and professional manner, I don’t just want to be the person who books their trips, I want to be an extension of their company, and someone they can always pick up the phone to. As my business is predominantly SME’s, I deal with the travellers directly and we keep in regular contact regarding all aspects of the booking process. It’s a very personal service.

Collaborating with other TC’s

“I have started helping out on a large account with a TC to help ease her workload and it’s working out very well for us. Even though I have been doing this job for over 12 years there is still so much to learn! It has been a success so far and it’s great for building my own business.”

Kate is not only building a successful business but recently scooped up the Top New Starter Award for Corporate at our Travel Counsellors Conference in March. Onwards and Upwards!