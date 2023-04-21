Dalata Planning €22m Refurb of Clayton Hotel on Dublin’s Cardiff Lane

The Dalata Hotel Group has, reportedly, applied for planning permission to undertake a €22m redevelopment of its Clayton Hotel property on Cardiff Lane in Dublin’s south docklands.

Dalata is Ireland’s largest hotel group, via its ownership of the Clayton and Maldron chains.

The Cardiff Lane Clayton is adjacent to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Dalata – which spans Ireland, the UK and Germany – is looking to add 117 bedrooms at Cardiff Lane, to the 304 which already exist there.

At the end of February, Dalata announced it had returned to profit last year, marking its full recovery from the Covid pandemic.

A pre-tax profit of just under €110m was a turnaround from an €11.4m loss in 2021.

The 2022 profit was also up from the €89.7m profit Dalata recorded in 2019, the last year to be completely unspoilt by the Covid pandemic crisis.