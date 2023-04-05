Space for Everyone

We are often asked, “how can more than one agent be in the same town and not be in competition with each other”? Gearoid Mannion and Michael Kelly (pictured with Roger Barrett centre) are both based in Ennis, Co. Clare.

Ennis native Gearoid closed his family business in 2016 to join Travel Counsellors and continued the success of that business, while Michael, a well-known agent in the industry took the decision to move to Ennis in August 2022 and use that as a good time to start his own business. Michael felt that it was ‘now or never’ to take the plunge and has gone on to win Travel Counsellors Ireland Top New Starter Award at the recent Travel Counsellors Conference in Lyrath.

Gearoid says “I’m delighted Michael has established himself as a Travel Counsellor in Ennis. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the travel business – as well as being a great guy! It’s fantastic having additional exposure and greater awareness for our TC brand in the town. And of course, it also gives the consumer even greater choice. If necessary, Michael and I can help each other out at particularly busy times or on the occasional day off. It’s a win-win for everyone!”

