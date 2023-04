Katharine Prior, who is originally from Northern Ireland, now living in Dublin, joined Travel Counsellors in 2018 and has 16 years travel trade experience. She’s travelled all over the world and loves the flexibility of being her own boss and working North or South as the mood takes her!

Fun fact – One of Katherine’s bucket list trips is Japan! In this short video Katharine explains how being a Travel Counsellor has had a really positive effect on her overall life and family life.