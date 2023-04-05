SEARCH
HomeDedicated Newsletter ArticlesGrowing with Teams
Dedicated Newsletter Articles

Growing with Teams

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
1

Travel Counsellors working together as a Team has long been a feature within the wider community.  It usually starts when a Travel Counsellor becomes very busy and needs that extra support or helping hand, so they reach out to someone that has extra capacity to offer; everyone benefits and wins.  

We’ve seen some amazing results from those working in teams, both corporate travel and high-end leisure, with more and more Travel Counsellors taking the opportunity to grow their businesses in this way. It’s especially useful when new people come on board, they can start instantly earning once they’ve finished induction.

Travel Counsellors Mandy Walsh and Emma Kerrigan work as a Team, listen here to how they set up teams and how it has benefited them both; personally and within their respective businesses.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Positive Impact to family life

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie