Growing with Teams

Travel Counsellors working together as a Team has long been a feature within the wider community. It usually starts when a Travel Counsellor becomes very busy and needs that extra support or helping hand, so they reach out to someone that has extra capacity to offer; everyone benefits and wins.

We’ve seen some amazing results from those working in teams, both corporate travel and high-end leisure, with more and more Travel Counsellors taking the opportunity to grow their businesses in this way. It’s especially useful when new people come on board, they can start instantly earning once they’ve finished induction.

Travel Counsellors Mandy Walsh and Emma Kerrigan work as a Team, listen here to how they set up teams and how it has benefited them both; personally and within their respective businesses.