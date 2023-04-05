Air Transat to Launch Dublin-Toronto Service on April 11

Canadian airline Air Transat will launch its seasonal service from Dublin to Toronto on April 11th, with flights increasing from five to up to six times weekly this year.

Flights from Dublin are available to book at airtransat.ie or via travel agents, with return Eco Budget fares starting from €396pp.

The summer service will operate from April 11th to October 29th.

Sonia Kurek, Commercial Director UK & Ireland for Air Transat, said: “We are delighted to see passenger levels continuing to grow as the Irish market recovers strongly from the pandemic.

“With our growing range of services, Air Transat is well placed to satisfy this demand for Irish passengers with increased frequency of services for 2023. We look forward to welcoming travellers onboard our award-winning flights this year.”

Flights can be booked with maximum flexibility, giving passengers the opportunity to change the date and destination of their booking at no charge up to 24 hours before departure (on Standard and Flex tickets only). Passengers need only to pay the fare difference, if any.

All passengers travelling from Ireland will fly on Air Transat’s modern, all-Airbus fleet including the A321neoLR aircraft which has the lowest environmental impact in its class.