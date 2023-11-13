WTTC Appoints Iberostar’s Gloria Fluxà Vice-Chair and Chair of Sustainability Committee

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has appointed Gloria Fluxà Vice-Chair and Chair of its Sustainability Committee.

She takes over the role from Intrepid Group co-founder and chairman Darrell Wade, who has served in the role since 2020. Ms Fluxà serves as the Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer at Iberostar Group, the Spanish hotel group.

Gloria Fluxà said: “I am honoured to undertake this important role. Responsible tourism is not just a vision; it stands as a crucial imperative for fostering the sustainable growth of our industry, preserving our natural resources, and nurturing the well-being of local communities.”

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said: “Firstly, I would like to thank Darrell for his hard work and dedication to the role over the last few years. His contribution has been invaluable. Gloria’s impressive track record, her dedication to sustainability, and her vision for harmonising economic growth with environmental preservation and social impact, make her the perfect fit for her new role as Vice-Chair of WTTC and Chair of the Sustainability Committee.”

During its Global Summit, WTTC also announced Greg O’Hara, Founder and Senior Managing Director of Certares Management, as its new Chair.