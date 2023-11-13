ITTN Awards Sponsor Spotlight: Spanish Tourism Board Excited to Sponsor New ‘Sustainability & Culture’ category

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic are fast approaching and we want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

The Spanish Tourism Board has aligned its own strategic focuses and commitment to sustainability by jumping at the opportunity to sponsor the new Sustainability & Culture category at the 2023 ITTN Awards.

Kathryn MacDonnell, Travel Trade Manager with the Spanish Tourism Board, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the ‘Sustainability & Culture’ category of the ITTN Awards. We are excited with this category, which is in line with a wider strategic focus to become a more competitive and sustainable tourism destination with a focus on seasonal and geographical diversification as well as economic, social and environmental sustainability.”

Spain has had a record year for tourism and Irish tourists visiting Spain in the first 7 months of 2023 are close to one and a half million (1,407,633 to be exact). Their focus is on attracting Irish visitors to lesser-known parts of Spain, such as inland and northern Spain, as well as de-seasonalising the flow and promoting year-round city breaks.

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards will take place on Friday 24 Nov at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, kicking off at 6.30pm. If you have not yet secured your ticket, please contact [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!