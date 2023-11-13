ITTN Awards Sponsor Spotlight: Hertz Sponsors ‘Tour Operators’ Category

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic are fast approaching and we want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

Hertz continues its long-standing commitment and dedication to the Irish travel trade by signing up as Lead Sponsor of the Tour Operator Awards once again.

Paul Manning, Sales Manager, Hertz Ireland, said: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with ITTN as a sponsor of the annual ITTN Awards. This event has always been a highlight on the annual trade calendar and is not only an enjoyable night but also a great event for trade engagement and brand visibility.

Hertz continues to support the trade with in-country representation and bespoke trade only offerings. As a primary supplier, agents can rest assured that their clients will not only get the best car hire has to offer but agents themselves will also receive the best backup service too.

The Awards will take place on Friday 24 Nov at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Rd, Dublin, kicking off at 6.30pm. If you have not yet secured your ticket, please contact [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!