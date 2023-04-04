Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship Passenger Dies After Falling From Balcony

Tragedy struck aboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady cruise ship over the weekend as a passenger died after falling from their balcony and landing on a lower deck, colliding with another passenger.

According to a statement provided by a spokesperson for the cruise line, the incident occurred during the Valiant Lady‘s departure on Sunday en route to Roatan, Honduras, when a passenger experienced a “medical emergency.”

“This passenger went over their balcony onto a lower deck, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away. We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the statement said.

According to the spokesperson, the passenger who fell also collided with another individual on the lower deck, but fortunately, that passenger did not sustain any severe injuries. The cruise ship was redirected back to Miami immediately after the incident, and although some changes were made to the original itinerary, it has since departed to continue the cruise.