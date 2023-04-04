London City Airport Eliminates 100ml Liquid Rule

London City Airport has eliminated the 100ml liquid rule for air travellers thanks to the implementation of high-tech CT scanners.

Passengers are no longer required to limit liquids to 100ml in their carry-on bags, making it the second airport in the UK, after Teeside, and the first in London to officially launch CT scanners for passenger screening. These scanners provide clearer 3D imaging, and the UK government is aiming for all major airports to have them installed by mid-2024.

London City Airport travellers no longer need to remove liquids, laptops, and other electronic devices from their hand baggage, and the liquid limit has increased to 2 litres in hand baggage, without requiring it to be placed in a clear plastic bag. The machines have been undergoing trials at other airports, including London Heathrow, Gatwick, and Birmingham.

This will make the security experience much quicker for passengers. In Ireland, the daa trialled new x-ray technology in Dublin and Cork Airports in December, while Shannon Airport scrapped the 100ml rule in March of last year.