Shannon Airport ‘Egg-specting’ Over 73,000 Passengers at Easter

Shannon Airport is preparing for its busiest holiday period so far this year as over 73,000 passengers are “egg-spected” to hop on a plane from Shannon over Easter.

The strong figures represent a 26% increase in the number of passengers travelling through the airport when compared to the same period last year, and beats pre-pandemic traffic for the same period in 2019 by 20%.

The bounce in recovery comes as the airport launches its new summer schedule, offering a choice of 33 destinations to 11 countries across the EU, UK and USA. The schedule includes six new destinations to Naples, Bezier, Porto, Newcastle and Liverpool with Ryanair, and a daily service with United to the international hub of Chicago O’Hare Airport, from May.

CEO of The Shannon Airport Group Mary Considine said, “We can already feel the excitement here at Shannon Airport in anticipation of the Easter break. Five of our new destinations launched last week with Ryanair, providing more exciting holiday options for our passengers. These are just part of Shannon’s summer schedule which offers 33 services on over 280 weekly flights.

“Our teams across the airport will be on hand to ensure a smooth experience for the 73,000 passengers we expect to see through Shannon over the Easter period. We are also looking forward to welcoming overseas visitors throughout the holiday, as they bring a welcome boost in tourism across the region.

“Our US Preclearance, the airport sensory room and our high-tech security screening are just some of the facilities we pride ourselves on, to ensure the journey through Shannon Airport this Easter, and every other day, is as easy and hassle free as possible.”