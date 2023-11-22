Vaud Promotion and Switzerland Tourism Host Irish Travel Media in Bewley’s Café’s James Joyce Room

On Monday evening TravelMedia.ie/TTR hosted an event in the iconic James Joyce Room of Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street on behalf of Vaud Promotion and Switzerland Tourism.

The evening saw a brief address from both Alexander Herrman, Director UK & Ireland, Switzerland Tourism, and Myriam Ziesack, Head of Communications UK & Ireland, Switzerland Tourism, before Clémentine Rouan, Head of PR & Media Relations, Vaud Promotion, gave a presentation to a group of Irish travel media on the Vaud Region and what it has to offer Irish holidaymakers.

Across the night, the media were treated to a selection of wines from Vaud as well as some Swiss bites including cheesy nibbles and Toblerone chocolate.

A wonderful evening all round.