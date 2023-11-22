SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsVaud Promotion and Switzerland Tourism Host Irish Travel Media in Bewley's Café's...
Travel News

Vaud Promotion and Switzerland Tourism Host Irish Travel Media in Bewley’s Café’s James Joyce Room

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

On Monday evening TravelMedia.ie/TTR hosted an event in the iconic James Joyce Room of Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street on behalf of Vaud Promotion and Switzerland Tourism.

The evening saw a brief address from both Alexander Herrman, Director UK & Ireland, Switzerland Tourism, and Myriam Ziesack, Head of Communications UK & Ireland, Switzerland Tourism, before Clémentine Rouan, Head of PR & Media Relations, Vaud Promotion, gave a presentation to a group of Irish travel media on the Vaud Region and what it has to offer Irish holidaymakers.

Across the night, the media were treated to a selection of wines from Vaud as well as some Swiss bites including cheesy nibbles and Toblerone chocolate.

A wonderful evening all round.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
ITTN Awards Sponsor Spotlight: Costa Del Sol to Supply Local Region’s Wine
Next article
Daa Warns Dublin Airport Passenger Cap May Curtail Charter Flights

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,559 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie